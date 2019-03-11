International food & hospitality fair 'Aahar' to open on Tuesday

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate Aahar 2019, an international food and hospitality fair that will feature new trends in food and beverage (F&B), hospitality, culinary technology, retail and new innovations, here on Tuesday. The latest edition of the fair, to be held between March 12 and 16, will feature a wide range of food products, machinery, F&B equipment, hospitality and dcor solutions, confectionary items from over 560 participants from India and abroad. Countries such as China, Canada, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherland, Norway, Oman, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Turkey, Taiwan, USA, the UK, the UAE and Vietnam will participate in Aahar 2019, an official statement said. The fair will also offer an insight into the operational and food safety concerns and innovations to become energy-efficient, finding budget-friendly raw materials for boosting productivity while still aiming for greater profitability. The 'Culinary Art India' and exclusive seminars on "potential, possibilities and products to enable India emerging as leading global player in organic food products" and "role of Indian corporate sector in supporting enormous potential of MSME involved in food processing" are among added attractions for the participants and delegates. PTI RSN HRS