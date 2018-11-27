International Gita Festival to be held from Dec 7-23 in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) The International Gita Festival, 2018, will be organised in Kurukshetra in Haryana from December 7-23, in which Mauritius will be the partner country and Gujarat the partner state. The Gita festival will also be organised in Mauritius next February, an official spokesperson said Tuesday. He said about 200 famous painters from across the country would reach Kurukshetra to draw paintings on the walls of Kurukshetra on the theme of the Mahabharata under the 'paint-the-wall' competition. Artists from India as well from Mauritius, Indonesia, Iran, Turkmenistan and Russia will perform during the annual festival, the spokesperson said. Ambassadors of more than 10 countries have been invited for the event, he added. PTI SUNHMB