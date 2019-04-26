International Hospitality Day Celebrated on 24 April Across 9 Cities in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, April 26, 2019/PRNewswire/ --- The day was celebrated through various interesting programmes organised by IIHM at all its campuses, pan-IndiaThis is the fourth year of celebrations for International Hospitality Day held on 24th April 2019, across India and the world by hoteliers and hospitality professionals. Delighted to have a day dedicated to their passion and profession, hospitality professionals across the world celebrated the day with felicitations and discussions on the growth and changes of the business of hospitality. International Hospitality Day was initiated in 2016 by the International Hospitality Council (IHC), London, and Dr. Suborno Bose, hospitality evangelist, Chief Mentor of International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) and CEO and Convenor of IHC, London. The objective was to dedicate one day in the year to the hospitality industry and Celebrate, Promote and Educate in Hospitality. "International Hospitality Day brings together all the professionals who work in this industry throughout the world under one umbrella of the International Hospitality Council (IHC) and celebrate the success of this industry. This year over 50 countries around the world celebrated this amazing day," said Dr. Suborno Bose on the occasion. Iconic Chef, Padma Shri Sanjeev Kapoor said on the occasion, "Hospitality needs celebration everyday but this special day is a fantastic dedication by International Hospitality Council (IHC)." (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877902/International_Hospitality_Day_IIHM.jpg )This year's theme for International Hospitality Day was 'Technology Is a Game-Changer in The Hospitality Industry'. Panel discussions and talk shows were held at each of the campuses where stalwarts from the hospitality industry joined to express their opinions on this important subject. This year, several personalities from the food and hospitality industry were felicitated on the occasion. Hoteliers expressed their delight at having a day dedicated to their profession. "I wish everyone a very Happy Hospitality Day and I thank Dr. Suborno Bose and his initiatives for creating this platform for recognising talent from hotels and professionals that keeps them motivated," said Atul Bhalla, Area Manager, East, ITC Hotels & Cluster General Manager, ITC Sonar and Royal Bengal. "We are happy to be a part of the celebrations to mark International Hospitality Day by International Hospitality Day in association with IIHM Calcutta. It's a great opportunity to bring all hoteliers working behind the scenes, together and motivate them," said Manish Gupta, General Manager, Taj Bengal, Kolkata."We must tell the world about the opportunities, the jobs, learning and studying together and getting to understand one another through the medium of food and hospitality," said Prof David Foskett, the Chairman of the IHC."I am delighted to be honoured. The Council is doing an excellent job of bringing together the culinary and hospitality world. I am encouraged to witness IHC's great commitment to education and industry partnerships which will propel the hospitality industry in the World," said Padma Shri Priya Paul, Chairperson, Park Hotels.Roll of Honours: Like every year, the highlight of International Hospitality Day 2019 is the recognition of contributions and hard work by hospitality professionals. The leading hotel brands around India have identified one hard working and dedicated staff who has contributed outstandingly to the hotel and to the industry.Eminent industry personalities were felicitated from IIHM Campuses across India, for their outstanding contributions to the industry. Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor was inducted into the Hall of Fame by IHC and IIHM.The Lifetime Achievement Awardees: His Highness Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, Custodian of The Kingdom, House of Mewar Padma Shri Ms Priya Paul, Chairperson Park Hotels Anjan Chatterjee, Founder of Speciality Restaurants Ltd Chandar Baljee, Owner and Managing Director, Royal Orchid Hotels Group (Bangalore) Narendra Somany, Founding Chairman and MD, TGB Group (Ahmedabad) Ashok Hemarjnani, Founder and VP, Minerva Group of Hotels (Hyderabad) Vithal Venkatesh Kamat, Chairman, Kamat Group of Hotels (Pune)The Entrepreneurs of the Year are: Sarbendra Sarkar, the Founder and MD of Cygnett Hotels and Resorts Ltd Mohammed Azhar, the Founder of Aminia Group of Restaurants Arvind Sagiraju, Managing Director of Bierre Club (Bangalore) Rushed Ginwala, Founder and CEO, Ahura Restaurants Pvt Ltd (Ahmedabad) Chef Shanahan M Abdul, Founder, Mr Idlis Group of Restaurants (Hyderabad) Nitin Vishwas and Rohan Rehani, Proprietors, Moonshine Meadery (Pune)The special Hospitality with A Cause Award are: Minu and Preeyam Budhia, Founders, Caf ICanFly Kripal Amanna, Founder and Managing Editor, Foodlovers.in (Bangalore) Seva Caf (Ahmedabad) Reginald Corbett, Area GM, Lemon Tree Hotels (Hyderabad) Robin Hood Army (Pune)The IHC Rising Star in Hospitality Award went to: Mizan Uddin, Hotel Manager, Ibis Hotel, Kolkata Ashish Kumar, GM, Hyatt, Lucknow Varun Mehrotra, Director Sales, Fairmont, Jaipur Varun Mohan, General Manager, Hyatt Centric, Bangalore Rahul Mehta, DOS, Novotel, Ahmedabad Shibani Malhotra, GM, Marriott, Hyderabad Tarushree Singh, Director of Sales, Radisson Blu Kharadi, Pune Chef Hitesh Rai, Chef de Cuisine, Conrad Pune Chef Amit Dash, Executive Chef, The Westin, PuneWomen Achievers are being given special recognition this year. The IHC Women Achievers in Hospitality this year are: Doma Wang, Founder, The Blue Poppy Rakhi Purnima Dasgupta, Chef, Food Writer and owner of Kewpie's restaurant Food Bloggers Ruksana Kapadia and Poorna Banerjee Maulina Gupta, Hotel Manager, Hyatt Gurgaon Manisha Bhasin Executive Chef ITC Maurya, Anoothi Visal Correspondent, Times of India, Shweta Hinduja, HR Director, Sheraton Hyderabad Ranju Alex, Multi Property Vice President, Bangalore & Kochi, and GM, Marriott Whitefield Vandana Upadhyay, Founder, Concept Restaurants and Director, Bangalore Blues Entertainment India Pvt Ltd Rohini N Swamy, Associate Editor, The Print, Bangalore Reema Vashishth, AGM, HRPL (erstwhile Havmor Restaurants Pvt Ltd) (Ahmedabad) Chef Jenish Parmar, Celebrity Chef and TV show host (Ahmedabad) Chef Zareen Mirza, Corporate Chef, Tomato's Restaurants (Ahmedabad) Harita Chitale, Director Sales and Events, Novotel, HICC Mandeep Kaur, EHK, Taj Falaknuma Athena Salim, GM, Courtyard by Marriott Hinjewadi Rupali Bhatnagar, GM and Senior Winemaker at Sula Vineyards Bhagyashri Jachakh, Owner, Raana Hospitality Pvt LtdAbout IIHM IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across ten national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, Goa and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Young Chef Olympiad, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world to participate in the biggest cookery reality shows of all times.The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times in 2019. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.For more information, please visit: http://www.iihm.ac.inSource: International Institute of Hotel Management PWRPWR