International Women's Day: DCW felicitates women achievers

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A hearing-impaired international badminton player, India's first female stunt rider and firefighter, and crew members of Air India were awarded by the Delhi Commission for Women on the occasion of International Women's Day. The programme marked the culmination of the 13-day Mahila Suraksha Padyatra that DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal undertook with members and staff of the commission, and a large number of volunteers. "Women are no less than men, they can do anything the men can do, be it bike stunts, flying or sailing. The awards celebrate the strength and compassion of Indian women who have overcome severe obstacles to make a mark for themselves," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at the award function. "Such women have been a source of inspiration for thousands of others. Men who motivated and supported women also featured in the awards," he said. Kejriwal said to address law and order situation in the national capital, he is pitching for full statehood. "We have to pitch for full statehood which will bring the Delhi Police under the chief minister and make the force accountable to the residents of the national capital," he said. The DCW felicitated female cabin crew members of Air India, BSF women bikers, Indian Army's first female stunt rider, a 55-year-old woman e-rickshaw driver and a doctor who busted a prenatal sex determination racket, among others.