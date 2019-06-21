International Yoga Day celebrated in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jun 21 (PTI) Several events were held in Kashmir valley on Friday to mark the fifth International Yoga Day, officials said.Yoga Day programs were held by various government departments, Army, CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP, the officials said.They said apart from functions at Army units, students from several Army Goodwill Schools in the valley celebrated International Yoga Day with full energy and enthusiasm.Yoga Day was celebrated at CRPF's subsidiary training centre at Humhama in the outskirts of the city here where the paramilitary personnel performed various Yoga asanas, the officials said.The Department of Health, Kashmir also organized a function to celebrate the day at the indoor stadium here, they said.BJP 's state unit office bearers and members performed Yoga at Gindun Park in Rajbagh area of the city. Party's State general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul was the chief guest on the occasion and Mayor Jammu city Chandra Mohan Gupta was the guest of honour, a BJP spokesman said. PTI SSB MIJ RCJ