International Yoga day observed in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 21 (PTI) The 5th International Yoga day was observed across Jammu region Friday with people from all walks of life besides army, police and other security personnel performing various asanas at the place of their postings. The highlight of the event was the special show of Yoga by Army and BSF dog squads alongside their trainers at different camps, officials said. They said Yoga camps were also conducted in various jails during which prisoners and jail staff performed Yoga to mark the international Yoga day. The biggest function in Jammu saw hundreds of people turning up at Hakku Hockey Stadium near Jammu university to take part in the programme organised by various organisations. State BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior party leaders also joined the participants, highlighting the importance of various asanas and urging people to adopt these in their daily life for good health. BSF personnel also took part in the yoga in great strength at various locations including frontier and sector headquarters, battalions, border outposts on international border and Line of Controlto mark the day, a spokesman of the border guarding force said.Police, CRPF and students also took part in various functions in connection with the Yoga day. PTI TAS RCJ