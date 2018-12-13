Internet has Grown to 342.4 Million Domain Name Registrations in Q3 of 2018: Verisign

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, India, December 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global leader in domain names and internet security, notifies that approximately 2.6 million domain name registrations were added to the internet in the Q3 of 2018, bringing the total number of domain name registrations to approximately 342.4 million across all top-level domains (TLDs).The increase of approximately 2.6 million domain name registrations globally equates to a growth rate of 0.8% compared to the Q2 of 2018. The Domain Name Industry Brief (DNIB) further brings out that the domain name registrations have grown by approximately 11.7 million, or 3.5%, Y-O-Y.Some Key Highlights: The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of approximately 151.7 million domain name registrations in the domain name base at the end of Q3 2018. This represents an increase of approximately 2.0 million domain name registrations, or 1.3%, compared to Q2 2018As of September 30, 2018, the .com domain name base totaled approximately 137.6 million domain name registrations, while the .net domain name base totaled approximately 14.1 million domain name registrationsThe .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of approximately 5.9 million domain name registrations, or 4.0%, Y-O-YNew .com and .net domain name registrations totaled approximately 9.5 million at the end of Q3 2018, compared to 8.9 million domain name registrations for Q3 2017Growth of .com and .net domain names redirecting to popular global social media and e-commerce sites compared to Q3 2017 is dominated by Pinterest (50%) followed by Instagram (47%) and Etsy, Snapchat, LinkedIn and Amazon in the followingTotal new gTLD (ngTLD) domain name registrations were approximately 23.4 million at the end of Q3 2018, with an increase of 1.6 million domain name registrations, or 7.5%, compared to Q2 2018. ngTLDs decreased by approximately 2.3 million domain name registrations, or 10.9%, Y-O-YVerisign publishes the Domain Name Industry Brief to provide statistical and analytical research and data on the domain name industry. The Q3 2018 Domain Name Industry Brief, as well as previous reports, can be obtained at Verisign.com/DNIB.About Verisign Verisign, a global leader in domain names and internet security, enables internet navigation for many of the world's most recognized domain names and provides protection for websites and enterprises around the world. Verisign ensures the security, stability and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains and two of the internet's root servers, as well as performs the root zone maintainer function for the core of the internet's Domain Name System (DNS). Verisign's Security Services include Distributed Denial of Service Protection and Managed DNS. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit Verisign.com.Source: Verisign PWRPWR