Internet of Things India Congress 2019 to be held on Aug 22-23

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) IoT India Congress, an event which will see digital technology leaders converge to discuss and explore business opportunities in mainstreaming Internet of Things (IoT), will be held in Bengaluru on August 22-23, 2019.The IoT India Congress 2019 will include tracks on segments such as healthcare, manufacturing, telecom, smart cities, energy, retail, cyber security, skills and development, IoT Standards, legal and regulatory, and agriculture.The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) IoT Panel Tuesday held a conference to announce the upcoming 4th edition of the IoT India Congress. Speaking on the occasion, N Sivasailam, special secretary logistics, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said that IoT road map should be focused on being cost effective and mass market. He also emphasised that skilling will play a major role in the development of the overall IoT ecosystem.In addition to sessions and key notes, the two-day Congress will host live zones and hackathons where people can touch, feel and experience IoT and solve sector-specific challenges, according to a release.A new addition at the event 'Future Tech Spotlight', will provide a glimpse of technology trends in the next 5 to 10 years, it said."We are at an inflection point of digital transformation and every industry is set to be disrupted by the explosion of new technologies. To be able to stay ahead of technological changes, it is critical that industries come together and work collaboratively," Shekhar Sanyal, director and country head, IET India, said. PTI MBI MKJ