Internet services restored in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 16 (PTI) Authorities restored mobile internet services in Srinagar and some other parts of Kashmir on Sunday a day after the facility was suspended in the aftermath of seven civilians getting killed in alleged security forces shooting near an encounter site in Pulwama district. Mobile internet services were restored in Srinagar and in some areas of north Kashmir tonight, a police official said. He said the decision to restore internet facility was taken in view of the improving situation. However, he said only low-speed internet was restored. The high-speed mobile internet remained barred in most parts of the valley, the official said. Mobile internet service continued to remain suspended in the whole of south Kashmir, he said. PTI SSB INDIND