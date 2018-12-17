Internet services restored in valley

Srinagar, Dec 17 (PTI) High-speed mobile internet services were restored Monday night in most parts of Kashmir, three days after they were snapped in the valley after seven civilians were killed allegedly in security forces' firing in Pulwama.Mobile internet services have been restored in the valley except in south Kashmir, an officials said.The high speed internet services have been resumed in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Budgam and Ganderbal districts. However, only low speed services were restored in Srinagar, the officials said.The decision to restore the services in south Kashmir and high speed internet in Srinagar would be taken after assessing the situation on Tuesday, they said.The internet services were suspended in some areas of the valley and throttled in others on December 15 after seven civilians were killed allegedly in security forces' firing near an encounter site in Sirnoo village of Pulwama district in south Kashmir. PTI SSB MAZ DPBDPB