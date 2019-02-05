Internet services snapped in parts of Srinagar to stop separatists address Kashmir conference in UK

Srinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) Mobile internet services were snapped for five hours in parts of the city Tuesday to prevent separatist leaders from addressing the 'International Conference on Kashmir' in London through video conferencing, officials said. The services were snapped within two-kilometre radius of the residences of Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in Hyderpora and Nigeen areas of the city, respectively, they said. The services were restored at 10 pm, the officials said. The International Conference on Kashmir was held inside the British Parliament Tuesday. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed the conference. India had on Thursday said it has "very strongly" taken up with the UK the issue of a conference on Kashmir in London. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said India was expecting the British government to address its concerns on the issue, adding the conference is "very clearly" intended to undermine unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. PTI MIJ SKL AQS