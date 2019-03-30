Interstate robbery gang busted in J-K's Kathua, three held

Jammu, Mar 30 (PTI) An interstate gang of robbers was busted Saturday with the arrest of three persons in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.A pistol along with five live rounds were recovered from the kingpin of the gang, who is a resident of Punjab, a police spokesman said.He said the gang was busted following investigation into the recent robbery incidents at a petrol pump and a shop in the district.Two petrol pump employees and a shopkeeper were shot at and injured when armed robbers struck a filling station at Chadwal on March 24 and a shop in Parliwand on February 8 before looting cash.Based on specific information, police arrested the kingpin, Balbir Singh, from Badholi area in Hiranagar (Kathua) and seized a pistol from him, the spokesman said.Singh, who goes by the alias 'Pamma', is a resident of Punjab."During questioning, he admitted his involvement in both the robberies," the spokesman said, adding that Singh is the prime accused in a 2014 murder case registered at R S Pura police station in Jammu.He was also booked in other henious crimes in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana, the spokesman added.Two of Singh's local associates -- Rakesh Kumar alias Tony and Vishal verma -- were also arrested, he said.Meanwhile, police claimed to have cracked a separate burglary case involving a famous shrine within hours and arrested the accused, a government employee, in Poonch district.Mumtaz Ali (38), an employee in Animal and Sheep Husbandry department, looted Rs 28,635 from the Shareef Sain Elahi Baksh shrine at Battalkote-Loran in the early hours Saturday, the spokesman said.He said the accused was intercepted by police while he was trying to escape on his two-wheeler. Stolen cash and the equipment used in the burgalry were recovered from him, the spokesman added. PTI TAS MAZ CK