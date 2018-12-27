Int'l camel festival in Bikaner from Jan 12

Bikaner, Dec 27 (PTI) Activities such as fur cutting, camel decoration, designing among others would be organised at the twenty sixth international camel festival, which will be held on January 12 and 13 in Bikaner, organisers said Thursday. "Preparations for the festival are in full swing. Domestic and foreign tourists are expected to take part in the festival in large numbers," Additional Collector A H Gauri said on Thursday. He said competitions like Mr Bikana and Miss Marwan, cultural performances by folk artistes from different regions would also be held during the festival. PTI CORR SDA INDIND