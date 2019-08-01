Introduces industry-recognized HubSpot specific Digital Marketing Certified Associate program

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global edtech company and the world's leading digital skills training provider, today announced its collaboration with HubSpot, a leading growth platform. Through this partnership, Simplilearn will offer a new online training program in digital marketing that gives learners an opportunity to gain the required skills for a HubSpot Academy Certification. In the first phase, Simplilearn will begin offering content from HubSpot Academy's Email Marketing Certification course, followed by the HubSpot Academy Content Marketing Certification and then Inbound Marketing Certification. HubSpot Academy offers these courses for free on its own learning platform, and they will also be available for free for Simplilearn learners on the Simplilearn website.The Digital Marketing Certified Associate (DMCA) is a program designed to help professionals master the essentials of digital marketing, along with the added feature of offering preparatory content for the HubSpot Academy Email Marketing Certification. The HubSpot Academy email marketing course teaches learners the fundamentals of email marketing - one of the most in-demand skills in digital marketing. From contact management and segmentation to email deliverability and analyzing email response, learners are taught how to build an email marketing strategy that is personalized and helpful and builds trust with their contacts.Speaking about the partnership, Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn, said, "Marketing has always been a core business function to communicate with stakeholders. In today's digitally evolving ecosystem, marketing tools have extended to content and social media. With companies acknowledging the impact of these new channels, this indicates new career opportunities for digital marketing professionals. Simplilearn's DMCA program is designed for aspiring digital marketing professionals, characterized by our outcome-centric and high engagement learning approach. We are proud to have partnered with an industry pioneer like HubSpot Academy which adds more value and credibility to the programs we are offering." Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to grow better. HubSpot Academy is HubSpot's official learning resource, which aims to educate users on marketing, sales and customer service, as well as the HubSpot software, so they can market, sell, and grow an inbound business. David Fallarme, Asia Head of Marketing, HubSpot said, "We are excited about this partnership with Simplilearn, which will enable their learners to acquire the industry-standard digital skills needed to succeed in their careers. We believe that the HubSpot Academy and Simplilearn certified program will open up new growth avenues for more professionals in the field of digital marketing."Having been named the eighth-most influential education brand in the world by LinkedIn, Simplilearn has already helped more than a million professionals across 150 countries to upskill and prepare for the digital future. The company has maintained its leadership position in the space of digital skilling solutions for learners, corporates, and enterprises. About SimplilearnSimplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Raleigh, NC and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications and reach their business and career goals. The company's high-engagement curriculum blends self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration and 24/7 global teaching assistance. Simplilearn was recognized by Training Industry as a Top 20 Online Learning Library Company for 2017-2019. For more information, visit Simplilearn.com. About HubSpotHubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 60,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.HubSpot Academy is HubSpot's official learning resource, which aims to educate users on marketing, sales and customer service, as well as the HubSpot software, so they can market, sell, and grow an inbound business.HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogot, Colombia; Paris, France; and Portsmouth, NH.Learn more at www.hubspot.com and academy.hubspot.com