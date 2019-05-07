Introducing BLVD Club, South India’s First Luxury Private Club

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Redefines the outer limits of luxury and sophisticationPhoto Caption: The BLVD Luxury Private Club Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Come Belong! The discerning and the well-heeled in Bengaluru now have a space that defines their lifestyle, aspirations and success, with the right air of privacy and confidentiality. BLVD Club, South Indias first luxury private club located inside the sprawling Embassy Boulevard campus, combines exclusivity and sophisticated luxury that indeed belongs to the chosen few.As South Indias first luxury private, members only club, BLVD Club is all about creating the ideal setting for an indulgent lifestyle for its members, who constitute a remarkable mix of distinguished and eminent individuals. The aspirational city of Bangalore is home to top execs and expats from all over the world contributing in growing the IT and services industry of the economy. With subtlety and elegance in strong focus, the club offers 100,000 sq ft of state-of-the-art sports, recreational, business and dining facilities, along with the unobtrusive yet welcoming and attentive signature BLVD Club service, to craft an experience that is truly a class apart. An easy 20-minute drive from the Bangalore International Airport Road will bring forth the world-class facilities of BLVD Club, located in Embassy Boulevard, which is at the forefront of a revolution in the concept of clubs in India.To cater to the specific requirements of each company, BLVD offers a myriad of tailored Individual and Corporate Memberships, which provide members and their families with immediate access to all the clubs facilities. The perks of membership also include various benefits at Embassy Groups partner hospitality brands in the city, in the form of discounts that can be availed at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golf Links, Le Meridien Hotel, restaurants like Sanchez, Sriracha and Eden Caf, the premium food delivery app - Entre, along with special discounts at the Embassy International Riding School and WeWork. The Club also has a curated cultural programming calendar for the members every month which is highly sought after.To give you further insight into the club, do take a look at our vision video as well - BLVD Club Vision Video - you can also visit our website: www.blvdclub.inTo offer BLVD members similar experiences across the globe, BLVD Club is also affiliated to some of the premier clubs of the world that are on par with its eminence, both in terms of its status and its offerings.Terming BLVD an exclusive hub for highly successful people who seek the best things in life, Mr. Jitu Virwani, Chairman & Managing Director, Embassy Group, is of the view that Private clubs have now creatively evolved into havens of ultra-modern luxury centres offering sophisticated and exclusive amenities while ensuring complete privacy and exclusivity. It gives us great pleasure to introduce this unique concept of a private versatile luxury club in Bangalore. It is also a significant milestone for the country because BLVD will be a community of highly successful people who seek only the best things in life. Social Media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BLVDClubBanglore/Instagram: @blvdclubbangloreWebsite: www.blvdclub.in PWRPWR