Introspect, be more nimble towards innovation: Sitharaman to DRDO

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday nudged the DRDO, the in-house R&D branch of the Defence Ministry, to "introspect" and be more "nimble" towards innovation. The Defence Research Development Organisation has to play an active role in R&D, the minister said at the launch of Mission Raksha Gyan Shakti, a Defence Ministry programme focussed on enhancing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) culture. "The DRDO should, in a way, introspect to make themselves more nimble towards innovation," the defence minister said at the event attended by top officials of the DRDO, the defence ministry and the three services. R&D is a "difficult area" which requires attention and has a long gestation period, Sitharaman noted. She asked the DRDO to "refocus" its attention on R&D and "be on its toes" to exploit the opportunity and support extended by the government. The minister said it is necessary to invest in R&D in a big way and the government is willing to do that. According to Sitharaman, it is "critical to identify, motivate and support" people who are capable of innovating, fabricating and manufacturing in-house. She also asked her ministry to break traditional barriers to innovations in defence sector by bringing in transparency and bridging existing gaps Sitharaman called upon all stake holders to step up as more is needed to nurture innovation in the defence sector and translate it into commercially viable solutions. DRDO chairperson G Sateesh Reddy said there has been a steep rise in the filing of IPRs by the organisation. PTI PR PR MINMIN