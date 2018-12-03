Intruders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari would be pulled out if BJP voted to power: Amit Shah

Bundi (Raj), Dec 3 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah Monday asserted all "intruders" would be pulled out of the country if BJP was voted back in 2019, as he appealed to people to return the Vasuntharaje government in Rajasthan and the Modi government at the Centre. Addressing a public rally here, he said if the BJP led dispensation is re-elected, "each and every intruder from Kashmir to Kanyakumari would be identified and pulled out of the country". Shah criticised Congress national president Rahul Gandhi terming surgical strike to be 'BJP's political assets' saying that martyrdom and sacrifices of the soldiers, pain and plight of their families fail to be visible to "Rahul Baba through his Italian goggles'. Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for "worrying and growing restless for the 40 lakhs intruders" the BJP government had identified after assuming power in Assam It may be recalled that as many as 40 lakh people were left out in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and the process of filing of claims and objections of these people commenced in September. 'Are they (intruders) your (Rahul's and Congress') cousin and that's why you are worrying where they would go, what they would eat?' Shah asked and alleged Congress perceived its vote bank in intruders as they (Rahul's and Congress')don't worry about the safety and security of the nation. Shah mocked at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for raising questions over Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi fleeing the country and said this was due to stern and strict rules and regulations brought by the Modi government. Shah charged that the Congress during its ten years of rule gave away huge loans through banks that eventually turned NPA. "They (people like Mallya and Nirav Modi) did not flee during their reign (Congress) because they (Congress) had their share with them", Shah alleged. 'Chor chor Mosere Bhai', he added. Counting the achievements of the Centre and Vasundhra Raje's state government in Rajasthan, the BJP president said the Modi government, among other things, has given gas connections to about 6 crore mothers, two crore houses, 2.5 crore electricity connections and 8 crore toilets. PTI COR TVSTVS