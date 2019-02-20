Intuition Systems IVEPOS is Re-Inventing Brick-Mortar Stores in Retail Industry 4.0

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, February 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The 4th Industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) is the age of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, automation, and biotechnology built on the foundation of the previous digital age which has generated and continues to generate large scale datasets. The objective of Retail 4.0 is to analyze this data explosion, to create intelligent machines with a certain level of perception, cognition and intuition to derive actionable insights that can significantly improve the business operations and handling, increase revenues, reduce inefficiency, uncover hidden patterns, offer personalized customer solution. Bangalore, India based Intuition Systems IVEPOS for Restaurant POS and Retail POS is one such example for intuitive machines. The complexity, data, security aspects of the business naturally took Intuition Systems towards integrating machine learning, automation and intuitive user experience in their IVEPOS system. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546246/Intuition_Systems_Logo.jpg )Intuition Systems and Retail Industry 4.0As Industry 4.0 unfolds, the retail sector will have a tremendous impact. Every part of shopper journey is digitized and has evolved into customer centric. Global e-commerce giants like Amazon and Alibaba are leading this retail revolution in e-commerce. 'Digital India' and 'Make in India' initiatives heralded a new era in India's retail revolution 4.0 to empower small retailers. In terms of Indian POS and payment industry, Intuition Systems IVEPOS is leading the way with core objectives of empowered small businesses and personalized customer experience. IVEPOS has a suite of advanced cloud and AI driven modern features that include better digital payments, easy billing, instant loan approvals for customers and retailers, RFIDs, connected stores, actionable insights driven by data and deep learning, biometric security, interactive interface, seamless work flow, automation and integration, smart warehouses, personalized customer experience (PCE). IVEPOS is also emerging as a payment, billing, data and business aggregator connecting with third party services consolidating all-in-one connected POS system for a better in-store experience for customers in restaurant and retail.Key features of Intuition Systems IVEPOS business management suite for brick and mortar retail stores include:Seamlessly manage Omni channel paymentsUsing AI-Analytics and reports, derive actionable insights and manage and automate supply chainTrack stocks and automated inventory management,Easy 1-click billing,KOT (Kitchen Order Taking), KDS (Kitchen Display System) for large restaurantsReal-Time cloud-based multi-store management available for enterprises up to 100 storesAccounting and GST compliance & tax managementPersonalized CRMAnand Asaithambi, CEO of Intuition Systems said, "Previously, this enriched data-driven technology suite leveraging AI and automation was not available for brick and mortar retailers and they had to rely on bulky, expensive legacy solutions resulting in inefficient processes and huge losses. Now Retail Industry 4.0 and digital transformation is here in India with a merchant and customer-centric goal by leveraging data and emerging technologies. Retailers both small and big should embrace this change to be successful in this new age."About Intuition Systems Intuition Systems is India's leading all-in-one POS, ERP and business management company. The intuitive AI and cloud-enabled IVEPOS product provides and facilitates payments, billing solution, ERP, CRM, and business management solution to restaurant and retail including salon & spa, pharma & healthcare, grocery stores, apparel & footwear, and others.Source: Intuition Payment Systems LLP PWRPWR