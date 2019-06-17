Intuit’s QuickBooks Assistant Wins Asia-Pacific Stevie Award Innovative chatbot wins under the Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaIntuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), a leading provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses and accountants, announces that its new product feature in India - QuickBooks Assistant is the recipient of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Award 2019. QuickBooks Assistant won the bronze under the Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service. QuickBooks Assistant is a chatbot experience that solves a common problem for QuickBooks customers quickly and easily by staying on top of their finances. In addition to the Bronze award for Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service, the QuickBooks India customer success team was the recipient of the silver award on How an innovative approach to customer service management helped a lean team win the day. The award was a recognition of how the team addressed the unprecedented 300 percent surge in contact volumes following the roll out of GST in July 2017. Launched earlier this year QuickBooks Assistant is an offering from Intuit that unleashes the power of technology to transform how we best serve our customers. Winning the awards at Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2019 demonstrates how this innovation based on the latest, cutting edge AI technology is designed to help our customers better understand and navigate their financial management processes. Aditi Puri Country Manager, Intuit India said, This offering by QuickBooks India is creating a new paradigm when it comes to Customer Care and Self Help. At Intuit, we are staying ahead of the latest sophisticated technologies to solve our customers problems and power their prosperity. By adding a virtual assistant, business owners can simply tap to ask questions and find answers rather than running reports and analyzing data. QuickBooks Assistant represents a turning point in how work gets done today, with an eye towards improving success rates in the future. It also continues to showcase our commitment to backing accountants and small businesses in India. We are very excited about the recognition by Stevie Awards and will continue our focus on innovations that will help customers make smarter decisions. QuickBooks Assistant is an innovation from Intuit that helps customers make smarter decisions. The new chatbot combines data-driven insights and natural language processing to ease business operations by merely asking questions or stating requests, using the chatbot. The service understands intent and identifies context to uncover numerous financial data points from financial questions to expense tracking, cash flow, profitability and more. QuickBooks Assistant in India is designed in a way to help enable customers be complaint with GST by providing them with useful insights on how to apply for registrations and help with onboarding and providing any assistance. QB Assistant Benefits include: Ease of Use: QuickBooks Assistant understands a wide variety of financial questions. Customers simply ask how much money they made, what they could owe in taxes, or which customers are most profitable and QuickBooks Assistant will share the answer, no need to toggle between screens or set up queries. Time Savings: Using chat helps customers instantly access their financial snapshot with a simple question or command, making it easier than ever to review data or information. Business Confidence: Customers now access the insights necessary to make financial decisions when it matters most, and feel confident that they are making intelligent, informed decisions about their finances whenever, wherever. How to Guide: For people who are unfamiliar with specific features or capabilities of QuickBooks, QuickBooks Assistant now acts as a how to guide answering questions about how to add an account, create an invoice and more making the product even easier to use than ever before. GST Compliant: QuickBooks Assistant in India is designed in a way to enable customers be complaint with GST by providing them with useful insights on how to apply for registrations, tax slabs etc. QuickBooks Assistant understands the questions related to GST and will help small businesses address their doubts/queries. About Intuit India Intuit India is a subsidiary of Intuit Inc. the maker of QuickBooks Online, the world's No.1 online accounting solution for small businesses. Launched in India in 2012, QuickBooks Online has been helping small businesses in the country prosper by making more money, eliminating work and being more confident in financial decisions. Intuit India, the company's first venture in Asia Pacific, commenced operations in 2005 and currently has more than 1,000 employees. Intuit stands on the core principles of customer-driven innovation and powering prosperity through its ecosystem of innovative financial management solutions. Intuit is an employer of choice having appeared on the Great Place to Work Institute and Economic Times 'India's Best Companies to Work For' for the past nine years and ranking #1 in 2017 and #2 in 2018. For more information visit us at QuickBooks Online India and follow us on Facebook. About Intuit Intuits mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Intuits mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Our global products and platforms, including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, are designed to empower consumers, self-employed, and small businesses to improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves 46 million customers worldwide, unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on Facebook.