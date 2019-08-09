Investing in Mutual Fund Was Never so Easy for First-Time Investors

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) A New Fintech Brand GULAQ is changing the perspective towards Investing Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire IndiaFor the longest time, investment was thought of being only for those who had a substantial bank balance or for those who had access to pricy wealth managers, who used to take care of their investment portfolio. In virtue of ever reason, the hurdle of lack of knowledge often lead people for not investing in mutual funds or may be the reason is they never had an easier way of doing an investment, points out Sandeep Tyagi, Founder & CEO of Gulaq. And, here it is that startups like Gulaq have acted as disrupters. Launched in 2019, Gulaq is a customer-centric investment platform that helps first-time investors make rightful decisions. It helps them understand financial products through its user-friendly interface and content specific to their requirements. Pleasing the customers with transparency and simplicity Financial products have not been easy going in the market as compared to gold, fixed deposits, real estate. But financial products like mutual funds offer better returns yet, the majority millennials stay away from it because of its jargon-heavy nature, lack of knowledge and lack of transparency. Gulaq, with its deep understanding of the customer, focuses on transparency and simplicity and crucially taking care of the philosophy by introducing Robo Advisory as its USPs. From opening an account to investing and getting KYC verified with ZERO charges, the whole process is smooth and one of the best in the industry. Only Direct Mutual Funds is what Gulaq brings-in the industry. The birth of Gulaq came into the purpose of helping first-time investors who end up getting into chaos whilst selecting the fund out of endless options. Taking care of this, the Robo advisory of Gulaq will make an average user to know the right funds. The Vision Whilst there are different products in the market which have provided easy to invest platform to the users, Gulaq aims to take this to the next level by answering other common queries of a middle-class retail investor like Where to invest, How to monitor & grow without a professionals help. Gulaq will provide advice to all internet savvy investors on how to grow their money while saving fees relative to investing in regular mutual funds & stock broking, says Sandeep Tyagi (The CEO of Gulaq) Gulaq will be a convenient experience for every user. Safety, security, and technology-friendly are the trios which are our top-priorities. Significantly, one-stop platform for your investments, states Alok Chaturvedi (Director of Product).About Gulaq Gulaq is an India based financial platform that offers its users direct mutual funds; investment advisory, and upcoming stock broking via its online platform Gulaq.com and android mobile application. Headquartered in Gurugram, Gulaq is a digital financial platform that will understand users profile, goals, risk-appetite, and accordingly, its automated Asset Allocation and Optimization tools will take care of users personal finance from every possible way. Estee Advisors Private Ltd (EAPL) is a quant-based investment management and execution and services provider. It is a SEBI-registered Portfolio Manager Service (PMS) provider and a registered broker-member with all the major Indian exchanges including NSE, BSE and MCX-SX.Gulaq is a Brand promoted by Estee Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. (EFSPL). The EFSPL and EAPL are group companies and EAPL is authorized to provide its services to the Users on the Website/App under a Sub-distribution agreement with EFSPL.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gulaqfamilyTwitter: https://twitter.com/gulaqfintechInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/gulaqfintechYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2utj8E4Z1p_RQAJzFLLtIw Mobile App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gulaq PWRPWR