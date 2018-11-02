Investor wealth soars Rs 1.72 lakh cr as stocks zoom

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Investor wealth rose by Rs 1.72 lakh crore Friday helped by a smart rally in the broader market where the BSE benchmark index surged almost 580 points. Tracking gains in stocks, the market capitalisation of the BSE listed companies surged by Rs 1,72,870.06 crore to Rs 1,40,78,702.09 crore.The 30-share key index soared 579.68 points, or 1.68 per cent, to end at 35,011.65."After a flat start to November, stock markets Friday traded with a strong positive momentum and registered sharp gains. Trading sentiment got a boost amid a fall in global crude prices and rising rupee. Positive global cues also triggered buying," said Abhijeet Dey, senior fund manager-Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.The rupee Friday clocked its biggest single-day gain in over five years, surging by 100 paise to close at 72.45 against the US dollar.Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped below the USD 73-mark to quote at a seven-month low of USD 72.65 by falling 3.48 per cent.From the 30-share pack, 25 stocks ended with gains led by Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Vedanta and Induslnd Bank.In the broader market, the S&P BSE midcap index gained 0.78 per cent and smallcap index 0.76 per cent. PTI SUM SHW ANUANU