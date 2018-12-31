Investors become poorer by Rs 7.25 lakh cr in 2018

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Investor wealth eroded by Rs 7.25 lakh crore in 2018 amid volatile broader market conditions. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of the BSE-listed companies slumped by Rs 7,25,401.31 crore to Rs 1,44,48,465.69 crore this year. The BSE benchmark Sensex has gained 2,011.5 points, or 5.90 per cent, in 2018. From its all-time peak of 38,989.65 scaled on August 29 this year, the Sensex has fallen by 2,921.32 points, or 7.5 per cent, to 36,068.33. "In stark contrast to the bullish opening today, the last trading session of the calendar year, market closed on a flattish note. Mixed cues from global markets, lack of any fresh trigger, ensured that the session remained uneventful," said Joseph Thomas, head research, Emkay Wealth Management. The 30-share BSE index fell 8.39 points to finish at 36,068.33 on the final trading session of 2018. Marketmen said the later part of the year has been challenging for the equity markets due to both global and domestic triggers. "In 2019, immediate attention could be on the impending general elections, but the basic direction of the market would be, to a large extent, determined by the interest rate policy of the Fed and the RBI, direction of oil prices, as also further developments in the context of the US-China tariff war, and fears of a hard Brexit," Thomas added. "The ongoing volatility may continue in the near-term, due to premium valuation, slowdown in the domestic economy, muted earnings growth in the next two quarters, cascading effect of liquidity crunch in the urban and rural market, short-term effect of national election with risk of populist measures and global effect of current uncertainties, impacting the performance during the initial part of 2019," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit said. However, as 2019 matures, the above mentioned factors are likely to stabilise and provide a better investment horizon in the long-term, Nair added. From the 30-share pack, 15 stocks ended lower Monday led by Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp and NTPC. Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most valued firm with a m-cap of Rs 7,10,584.48 crore, followed by TCS Rs 7,10,532.81 crore, HDFC Bank (Rs 5,77,309.35 crore), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Rs 3,93,544 crore) and ITC (Rs 3,44,934.39 crore) in the top five order. On the BSE, 1,503 stocks advanced, while 1,105 declined, and 192 remained unchanged on Monday. PTI SUM SHWSHW