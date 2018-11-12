Investors Clinic sells 7,122 housing units worth Rs 2,800 cr in Apr-Sep

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Real estate brokerage firm Investors Clinic Monday announced that it has sold 7,122 flats worth Rs 2,800 crore across the country during the first half of this fiscal. "The company has sold an inventory of 7,122 housing units pan India in last two quarters," Investors Clinic said in a statement. The average cost of each sold property was Rs 40 lakh and average area 1,100 sq ft. The overall cost of properties sold stood at Rs 2,800 crore. "The company managed almost 30 per cent of the inventory in the housing sector available in Delhi-NCR," it claimed. Overall space sold in the last six months was around 7.8 million sq ft. Investors Clinic executed sales of projects of Gaurs Group, Mahagun, Migsun, Godrej, Tata, Paramount, Vatika, Raheja, Lodha, Ajnara and Supertech to name a few. "We are excited that despite the slowdown in the real-estate market we have been able to deliver to our partners. Investors Clinic as a policy works with committed real-estate developers who deliver their projects in time and ensures value to the customers," Investors Clinic CEO Honey Katyal said. Investors Clinic, which has 34 offices across India, competes with other organised players like Anarock, PropTiger, 360 Realtors and Square Yards in property brokerage business. PTI MJH SHW ADIADI