Investors Clinic sells properties worth Rs 500 crore during Mar 24-31 sale festival

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Property brokerage firm Investors Clinic Saturday said it sold 1,200 housing and commercial units worth Rs 500 crore in Delhi-NCR during its sale festival in the last week of March. Lowering of GST rates and various incentives announced in the Budget have helped in reviving housing demand. "The seven days campaign led to sale of 1200 properties. This was a mix of both residential and commercial properties; the total worth of properties sold during the event was Rs 500 crore," the company said in a statement. Improved metro connectivity in Noida-Greater Noida helped in robust sales, it added. Investors Clinic CEO Honey Katiyal said, "We kept in mind the price affordability range of consumers; hence properties were available at starting price of Rs 2290 per sqft." PTI MJH ABMABM