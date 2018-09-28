Investors continue to dump NBFC, housing fin stocks; tank up to 9%

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Shares of NBFC and housing finance firms continued to witness selling pressure Friday, falling up to 9 per cent on persistent worries over liquidity constraints.The scrip of Indiabulls Housing Finance plunged 8.91 per cent, Reliance Home Finance 8.43 per cent, DHFL 5.08 per cent, PNB Housing Finance 4.46 per cent and LIC Housing Finance 1.14 per cent on BSE. Shares of Muthoot Capital Services fell 4.98 per cent, Manappuram Finance 4.17 per cent, Shriram City Union Finance 2.63 per cent and Motilal Oswal Financial Services 0.25 per cent. Liquidity concerns in the NBFC space have hit investor sentiment of late, with shares of many of these companies tumbling sharply. Shares of NBFC and housing finance firms continued to trade weak Thursday also, plunging up to 8.5 per cent.Housing finance and NBFC companies had dropped as much as 23.5 per cent Tuesday, led by DHFL, on fears of a liquidity crisis.These stocks fell in Monday's trading session as well. PTI SUM ANUANU