Investors Summit: Rawat urges biz leaders to invest in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Oct 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Sunday urged business leaders to invest in the state, saying the government and investors will be partners in its development and prosperity."I assure you that ours will not be the usual government-investor relationship. We shall be partners in the development and prosperity of the state," Rawat said at the inaugural session of thetwo day investors summit here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.This summit is being held to present Uttarakhand's view on issues like economic development, employment generation, balanced regional and inclusive growth, Rawat said.Highlighting the steps taken by the state government to promote investment, he said, ten new policies have been approved in just one month.These policies incorporate suggestions made by investors and business leaders during roadshows held in different metropolises in the run-up to the event.A sound law and order scenario, cheap availability of power, top position in ease of doing business rankings among the hill states, growing connectivity and proximity with Delhi, besides a single window clearance system, were flaunted as the main reasons why investors should select Uttarakhand as their destination.Investment proposals worth over Rs 70,000 crore have already arrived ahead of the summit.