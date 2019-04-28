Invigorate Foods to invest Rs 60 cr to set up plant for soya milk products

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Soya milk products manufacturer Invigorate Foods, which is part of Japan-based Takeda Global, has forayed into the Indian market and plans to invest Rs 60 crore to set up a plant here. The company also plans to export to markets like Israel and the Middle East. It has launched 'Genki-Ya Tofu', which is the only tofu which is prepared from fresh soya milk extracts, the company said in a statement. "Invigorate Foods is planning to invest INR 600 million in the next three years in plant, equipment and other capital goods," said Invigorate Foods Global Managing Director Kentaro Takeda. "We will soon start to export products of soya milk extracts from India to Israel, Qatar, Middle East countries and gradually to other countries," he added. The company is looking to set up a pan-India distribution network and provide employment to over 1,000 people. "Our company is launching a number of products in India at a time when vegan food is being adopted by lot of diet conscious Indians. "Fresh soya milk can not only be consumed in the form of Tofu, so we have also planned to introduce other soya milk products in India," said Invigorate Foods Managing Director Naveen Sundriyal. PTI KRH ABMABM