Invited Russian investors in defence sector to UP: Yogi after 3-day tour

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that he has invited Russian investors in the defence sector for setting up units in the state during his tour to that country.Adityanatha was part of a 190-member delegation led by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal that visited Russia recently."I have invited Russian entrepreneurs to invest in Uttar Pradesh defence manufacturing corridor. I have created grounds for enabling a delegation from UP to visit Russia for this purpose," he told a press conference at his residence here."The friendship between Russia and India has been growing year after year; we have been established as each other's strategic partner," he said.Adityanath said around 60 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) were signed during the three-day tour.He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between UP and the region of Zabaykalsky Krai in the field of agriculture and food processing.Other members of the delegation included chief ministers of Haryana, Gujarat and Goa.Noting that there were various investment opportunities in the Far Eastern region of Russia, he said that he had suggested that if Russia has vast land, India has enormous manpower.Adityanath, who participated in a programme on agriculture, food processing and energy in Vladivostok, said there are possibilities of development of agriculture and its allied areas in about eight million hectares of Far East Russia, which will lead to investment opportunities.The chief minister said that India and Russia have had close relations for the last seven decades."We have had full support from Russia in defence, industry and nuclear sector. It would not be wrong to say that the friendship between Russia and India has been growing year after year and we have established ourselves as strategic partners," he said.Asserting that India ranked number one in the field of livestock and related sectors, he said effective measures have been taken in the state for development of essential infrastructure for milk-based produces so that farmers could get fair price."The kind of technical skill and management of resources that our investors adopt here will definitely provide a golden opportunity for better production and investment in Far Eastern Russia," he said.He said Uttar Pradesh was leading in the establishment of off-grid decentralised solar system plants such as solar street light, solar RO water plant, solar power pack, solar mini-grid power plant and solar high-mast.The off-grid decentralised solar system plant may prove to be effective for cheaper power supply in regions of the Far Eastern Russia, he added.