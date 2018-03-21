Invoices to be issued on liquor sale in Chandigarh, says new excise policy

Chandigarh, Mar 20 (PTI) Liquor vends in the city will have to issue invoices to customers for sale of alcohol, according to a new excise policy of Chandigarh which was announced today.

The excise policy for 2018-19 is aimed at earning a revenue of Rs 450 crore in comparison with Rs 354 crore expected in the current fiscal, an increase of about 27 per cent, said an official release.

The allotment of licensing units will be made by tendering system, it said.

The number of retail shops for country liquor and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) have been increased from 77 to 93 in the city, it said.

To promote low alcoholic contents beverages like wine and to boost wine industry, the extra license fee or excise duty has been reduced from Rs 20 per bulk litre to Rs 15 pbl.

There was no increase in the minimum retail sale price of beer in Chandigarh, the release said.

A new license in form L-2D has been introduced for sale of Indian Wine, imported wine and beer to be granted to shops and establishments registered under Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 with a license fee of Rs two lakh, it said.

The basic quota of IMFL and CL has been fixed at 90 lakh proof litre and 10 lacs PL, respectively.

Union Territory Chandigarh Administration is introducing a cess of Rs two per bulk litre on wholesale license.

This cess which will be collected and the fees will be given to Indian Red Cross Society, Chandigarh Branch, the release said.