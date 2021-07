INX media case: CBI knocks on Chidambaram's door, ex-FM not at home

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant any protection from arrest to former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, a team of CBI officers landed at his posh Jor Bagh residence here to locate him, officials said.The CBI team left the premises after confirming that Chidambaram was not present at the address, they said.The team, which had some superintendent of police-rank officials, did not make clear if they had gone to his residence to arrest him for alleged irregularities in foreign investment clearance to INX media during his tenure as finance minister.The officials returned to the CBI headquarters where they got into a huddle with senior officers of the agency to decide the future course of action, officials said.The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any protection to Chidambaram from arrest by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate .He failed to get an audience from Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday for urgent hearing of his appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea.A team of lawyers led by senior advocate and Chidambaram's party colleague Kapil Sibal was told by the registrar (judicial) to mention the petition on Wednesday morning in the apex court.The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018. PTI ABS ABS NSDNSD