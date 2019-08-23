scorecardresearch
INX media case: CBI sends judicial requests to 5 countries for money transaction info

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The CBI has sent Letter Rogatory, or judicial requests, to five countries seeking details of payment trail in INX media case in which former finance minister P Chidambaram is arrested, sources said.They said the LRs, or judicial requests seeking information from foreign countries, have been sent to the United Kingdom, Mauritius, Switzerland, Bermuda and Singapore, they said.The CBI is investigating the payment trails of several companies abroad and the requested information is required in order to trace such investments , they said. Chidambaram was arrested in connection with the case on Wednesday. PTI ABS TIRTIR

