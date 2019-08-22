INX Media case: Chidambaram sent to 4-day CBI custody till Aug 26 by court

(Eds: Dropping word in para 1) New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) A Delhi court Thursday allowed four-day CBI custody of Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar asked the agency to conduct medical examination of Chidambaram as per the rules. The court also allowed the family members and lawyers of Chidambaram to met him for half an hour every day during the CBI custody. "Considering the facts and circumstances, I am of the view that police custody is justified," the judge said and remanded him to CBI's custody till August 26. PTI UK PKS URD SKV RKS SA