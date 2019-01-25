INX Media case: Custodial interrogation of P Chidambaram required, CBI & ED tell HC

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The CBI and Enforcement Directorate Friday asserted before the Delhi High Court that custodial interrogation of Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram was required in the INX Media cases. The submission was made before Justice Sunil Gaur who was hearing the plea of Chidambaram seeking anticipatory bail in the corruption and money laundering cases relating to the INX Media scandal. The High Court reserved its order and the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram will continue till the decision is passed on his plea for anticipatory bail. PTI SKV HMP UK RKS SA