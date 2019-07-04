INX Media case: Delhi court allows Indrani Mukerjea to turn approver

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) A special court Thursday allowed Indrani Mukerjea's application seeking to become an approver in the INX Media corruption case involving P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram. Special judge Arun Bhardwaj pardoned Mukerjea, who was an accused in the case, after she submitted that she voluntarily agreed to become an approver in the case. The court has issued production warrant for Mukerjea, who is jailed in another case in Mumbai. PTI UK LLP LLP SMNSMN