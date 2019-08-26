INX Media scam: Court order shortly on CBI plea for extension of Chidambaram's custody

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A Delhi Court will shortly pronounce order on the CBI plea seeking extension of custodial interrogation of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar reserved the order on CBI's demand seeking extension of his custody by five days after hearing arguments for nearly 40 minutes on Monday.Chidambaram was produced in the trial court hours after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the corruption case lodged by the CBI.He was brought by the CBI on expiry of his four-day custodial interrogation which the agency had secured on August 22. PTI UK PKS SKV RKS SA