New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) Friday reported a 17 per cent rise in its fourth quarter net profit at Rs 6,099.27 crore. Net profit in January-March 2018 was Rs 5,218.10 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Turnover rose to Rs 1.44 lakh crore in January-March quarter from Rs 1.37 lakh crore a year earlier. PTI ANZ DRR