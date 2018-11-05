IOC shares tank 5.5% as Q2 profit drops

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Shares of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) slumped 5.5 per cent Monday after the company reported a 12.6 per cent drop in its second quarter net profit.The stock dropped 5.50 per cent to settle to Rs 140.05 on BSE. Intra-day, it tanked 6.20 per cent to Rs 139.At NSE, shares of the company plunged 5.16 per cent to close at Rs 140.60.In terms of equity volume, 13.23 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.Net profit of Rs 3,246.93 crore, or Rs 3.43 per share, in July-September compared with a net profit of Rs 3,696.29 crore, or Rs 3.90 a share, in the same period of previous year, IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh had said. PTI SUM BALBAL