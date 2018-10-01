IOSCO launches week-long campaign for investor awareness initiatives

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Global grouping of securities regulators IOSCO Monday launched its week-long campaign to promote initiatives for investor education and protection. In Japan, where financial markets are the first in the world to open every morning, the Financial Services Agency inaugurated World Investor Week (WIW) in Tokyo, IOSCO said in a release. During October 1-7, securities regulators, stock exchanges, international organisations, investor associations and other stakeholders from over 80 countries would organise various activities.Activities range from the organisation of workshops and conferences to local and national investor education campaigns, games and contests. Some of these events would continue throughout the rest of the year, the release said. "The global scale of World Investor Week and the encouraging collaboration between IOSCO members and their stakeholders in conducting these activities demonstrates IOSCO's strong commitment to investor education and protection," Ashley Alder, chair of the IOSCO board and CEO of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission said. Markets regulator Sebi is a member of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). PTI SP SP RAMRAM