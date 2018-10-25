IoTNext 2018 Focusing on Raising the IoT Quotient of India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, October 25, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The global IoT Summit will discuss current state of affairs in IoT, debate on disruptive upcoming technologies, host dedicated Master Classes and Workshops and showcase the most innovative IoT start-ups from India India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the premier trade body representing the Indian Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry, and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE, Bangalore Chapter), with a mission to foster entrepreneurship globally, will be hosting the Fourth edition of IoTNext to co-learn, discuss and debate the state of affairs and the pace of deployment on Internet of Things (IoT) and new upcoming Technologies that will disrupt the current scenario on October 30th- 31st, 2018 in Bengaluru. ( Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774836/IoTNext_Logo.jpg ) IoTForum, a Thinktank to build the IoT Ecosystem in India, initiated by TiE and IESA is 'Raising the IoT Quotient of India' engaging start-ups, corporates and investors in a vibrant and growing community, providing thought leadership on future trends, organizing regular meet-ups on relevant topics while evangelizing, mentoring and tracking over 1250 IoT start-ups in India. The annual IoTNext summit brings the entire community together discussing and debating state of affairs and future trends, connecting with global IoT counterparts, and showcasing the most innovative start-ups from India. IoTNext started in 2015 and it is now the premier IoT event in India with over 1,000 global participants. IoTNext 2018, themed 'Transformation at the IoT Edge', will be hosted in Bangalore at Leela Palace, Bangalore on 31st October along with a host of Workshops and Master Classes on relevant topics on 30th October in various IoTNext partner venues in Bangalore. The keynote for the conference will be delivered by Dr.Hiroaiki Kitano, the Founder of Sony AIBO Robot Dog, President of Sony Labs, and President and Founder of Systems Biology Institute in Japan. Speaking on the occasion, Anil Kumar Muniswamy, Chairman, IESA, said, "The IoT landscape from Sensor to the Cloud has been constantly evolving. It is in such deep-dive sessions at IoTNext we get a perspective on the current state of affairs, the challenges and the upcoming disruptions. The Workshops and Master Classes have been specially curated to prepare us for the future, to Raise the IoT Quotient of India." Commenting on this occasion, Ravi Gururaj, President TiE Bangalore, states, "The interdependence of things, data, process and people can create a value chain efficient model for sustainable living world by integrating different IoT platforms and technologies. TiE Bangalore encourages the upcoming millennials start-ups in IoT market through IoTNext 2018, Bengaluru." As part of IoTNext 2018, IoTForum will host curated and relevant hands-on workshops and master classes on Day 1 of IoTNext 2018 on Tuesday 30 October. They start at 10.00 AM at different IoTNext partner venues in Bangalore. The 'Preparing for M&A/Exit' Master Class is a must attend by every startup Founder hosted by global experts from Silicon Valley, E&Y, PwC and ex-M&A Head of Standard Chartered. Other Master Class and Workshops include 'Developing business case and ROI for industrial IoT'; '5G for IoT'; 'Accelerate Deep learning Inference by Intel'; 'Cyber Security and Edge Compute by Cisco'; 'Building IoT Solutions using LPWAN by Tata Communication'; 'A special Hardware/IoT security white hacking Hackathon' and 'Pathways to Connectivity and Security for industrial IoT by security experts at NexIoT'. The second day of the summit is the conference at Leela Palace on Wednesday, 31 October which will see sessions on topics like IoT Blockchain, Edge Computing and IoT Security; the Current State of Smart Cities; Scaling up and Preparing for Exits and Progress on Industry 4.0. It will be followed by IoTNext Awards session for the most promising IoT startups in India and the release of the updated IoT Startup Directory by IoTForum. Nominations for IoTNext startup awards are invited in categories of industrial IoT, healthcare, emerging tech, smart city and agritech. About India Electronics and Semiconductor Association India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) is the premier trade body committed to the development of a vibrant Indian Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) ecosystem. It has over 250 members both domestic and multinational enterprises. IESA has been actively involved in evangelizing the dream of establishing 'Brand India' that is recognized worldwide as a go-to destination for electronic products. Our vision is to bring the Indian industry, government and academia on a common platform and jointly work towards developing and promoting made make-in-India products for the global markets. This is through publishing credible data, networking events and alliances with other international associations. IESA works closely with the Government as a knowledge partner on the sector, both at the center and at the state level. For more details, visit http://www.iesaonline.org. About TIE Bangalore TiE is a non-profit, global community welcoming entrepreneurs from all over the world. We believe in the power of ideas to change the face of entrepreneurship and growing business through our five pillars; mentoring, networking, education, incubating and funding. TiE was founded in 1992 by a group of successful entrepreneurs and is currently the world's largest entrepreneurial organization out there. With programs like TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) and Mentor Match, we are reaching out and fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs. For more details, visit http://bangalore.tie.org/. Follow IoTNext on Social Media: Twitter: @IoTNext, @IoTForIndia, @TiEBangalore, @IESA_onlineTwitter IoT chairs: @tiwary_ar, @venkate23736375, @sompalchoudhurySource: India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) PWRPWR