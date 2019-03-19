IPRS, Google conclude music licensing deal for India

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Indian Performing Right Society Limited has granted a license to Google, allowing the company to utilise its members' collection across YouTube and related services in the country, the tech giant said in a statement.The IPRS is a representative body of owners of music, including composers, lyricists and the publishers of music, and is also the sole authorised body to issue licences to permit usage of the music within India by any person.A Google statement said that IPRS and Google have concluded music licensing deal for India."This is yet another step in YouTubes ongoing commitment to ensuring that writers, composers and publishers continue to be paid fairly, and that our users are able to enjoy their favourite songs and discover new music on YouTube," Christophe Muller, Global Head of Music Licensing, at YouTube said.Muller said that the agreement with IPRS will bring more value to songwriters and artists, and deliver an strong experience to music fans in India.Javed Akhtar, Chairman of IPRS, termed the agreement a historic milestone for Indian authors and music composers as well as music publishers."IPRS is determined to ensure that this relationship augers well and proves beneficial to the creative fraternity in India. This deal between IPRS and Google for its YouTube and other related services will provide benefits to creators and members of IPRS in a tangible and meaningful way, Akhtar said. PTI MBI BAL