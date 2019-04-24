IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap will take SIT probe to logical end post polls: Pb CM

Faridkot, Apr 24 (PTI) The IPS officer, who was divested of his charge as a member of the SIT which was probing the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents, will take the case to its logical conclusion after the Lok Sabha polls are over, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Wednesday. "The ECI belongs to the BJP and they got the officer removed, despite the fact that even courts do not interfere in ongoing investigations," he alleged. "The same officer (Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh) will probe the case and take it to its logical conclusion once the elections are over," the chief minister said. Amarinder Singh was addressing a public gathering in Faridkot, in support of Congress candidate Mohammad Sadique. Following a complaint lodged by the Akali Dal against the IPS officer, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had directed the Punjab government to divest him of his present post for "violating" the model code of conduct. The officer had been posted as IG Counter Intelligence (Amritsar). Lashing out at the Badal family, Amarinder Singh said, "The fact that they did not accept the findings of their own Zora Singh Commission showed that they had something to hide," he said. He claimed that on the night of the incident, Kotkapura Akali MLA Mantar Brar had made several calls to the then chief minister. Amarinder Singh said the Badals "failed" to take any action when the Guru Granth Sahib was being desecrated. Talking about reports of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal allegedly threatening officers of the incumbent government, the chief minister said it was a sign of his frustration. Both he and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal will be defeated in these polls, he said. "I will personally campaign in Bathinda and Ferozepur to ensure that Sukhbir-Harsimrat Badal couple is forced to bite the dust in these Lok Sabha elections," he added. PTI CHS VSD SNESNE