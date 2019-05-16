IQLECT Launches 'ShopIQ' to Provide Real-time Analytics for E-commerce Businesses

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, May 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ --ShopIQ addresses the persistent problem of scaling real-time e-commerce analytics through its platform equipped with predictive analytics and machine learning (ML) capabilities.E-commerce businesses face several growth challenges to effectively engage and shape the consumer journey given the explosive growth in data. ShopIQ is an advanced real-time data analytics and machine learning platform that enables store owners to deliver real-time '1-on-1 customer personalization' to boost conversions and improve online sales.ShopIQ, an enterprise-grade advanced e-commerce analytics solution is built by IQLECT, a data analytics startup. ShopIQ provides small, medium and large sized e-commerce businesses easy access to affordable analytics and machine learning capabilities. With the power of data-driven actionable insights, businesses can optimize their online store and drive better sales.The platform is equipped with advanced reporting features and built-in as well as customizable KPIs that provide deeper insights related to user analysis, cart analysis, product analysis, order analysis among other key business metrics. Retailers can make streamlined, data-driven decisions faster in an automated manner. They will also be able to understand the full impact of their store's data through interactive, easy-to-use and fully-customizable dashboards.Sachin Sinha, CEO and Founder at IQLECT, says, "ShopIQ brings enterprise-grade, powerful, yet affordable real-time predictive analytics to e-commerce businesses."With IQLECT's technology, e-commerce businesses will be able to process large volumes of data from thousands of data points seamlessly. They can use valuable insights from actual clickstream data to chart their store's growth and performance. This would help in addressing issues related to cart abandonment, checkout failure, customer engagement, personalization and take instant actions on them.Highlighting the increasing dependence on data-driven e-commerce marketing, Prasadrao Gonuguntla, Manager - Frontend at IQLECT, says, "Data captured in real-time brings immense value to business intelligence. ShopIQ seeks to fill the gaps in analytics with real-time data."ShopIQ is competitively priced, starting at just $69 per month and also offers a 14-day free trial.About IQLECT IQLECT is predictive real-time data analytics startup based out of Bangalore. It has designed and developed the entire software stack from the ground up in order to solve the problem in scalable and future-aligned manner. It has developed BangDB - one of the most powerful, fast and robust NoSQL database in the world.To learn more, please email info@iqlect.com, or visit http://www.iqlect.com. Source: IQLECT Software Solutions Pvt Ltd PWRPWR