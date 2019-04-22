scorecardresearch
Iran denounces 'illegal' US sanctions as oil waivers end

Tehran, Apr 22 (AFP) Iran denounced US sanctions on its oil sector as "illegal" Monday after the United States announced it will no longer grant exemptions to Tehran's oil customers."Since the sanctions in question are principally illegal, the Islamic Republic of Iran did not and does not attach any value or credibility to the waivers," the foreign ministry said on its official website. (AFP) ZHZH

