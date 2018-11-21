Iran denounces latest US sanctions as 'fruitless'

Tehran, Nov 21 (AFP) Iran's foreign ministry denounced the latest US Treasury sanctions as "fruitless and senseless" in a statement issued on Wednesday."These fruitless, senseless and ineffective sanctions... will undoubtedly never achieve the desired outcome of their designers and enforcers," it said."Sooner or later they will become aware of the futility of their schemes." Washington slapped fresh sanctions on Tehran Tuesday, accusing it of creating a complex web of Russian cut-out companies and Syrian intermediaries to ship oil to Damascus, which in turn bankrolled Hezbollah and Hamas.The US considers both Hezbollah, a heavily armed Lebanese militia, and Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, to be terrorist organisations.The US Treasury said in a statement that Tehran, "working with Russian companies, provides millions of barrels of oil to the Syrian government" of President Bashar al-Assad."The Assad regime, in turn, facilitates the movement of hundreds of millions of US dollars to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - Qods Force for onward transfer to Hamas and Hezbollah," it said, referring to Iran's main foreign military operations unit.(AFP) RUPRUP