Iran says it has warned US against seizing oil tanker

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Tehran, Aug 19 (AFP) Tehran said on Monday that it has warned Washington against making another attempt to seize an Iranian tanker that has departed Gibraltar despite a US bid to have it detained."Iran has given necessary warnings to American officials through its official channels... not to make such a mistake because it would have grave consequences," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told a news conference. (AFP) NSA
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today