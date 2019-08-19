scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Iran says it has warned US against seizing oil tanker

Tehran, Aug 19 (AFP) Tehran said on Monday that it has warned Washington against making another attempt to seize an Iranian tanker that has departed Gibraltar despite a US bid to have it detained."Iran has given necessary warnings to American officials through its official channels... not to make such a mistake because it would have grave consequences," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told a news conference. (AFP) NSA

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos