scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Iran says tanker 'attacks' as Japan PM visits 'suspicious'

Tehran, Jun 13 (AFP) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammd Javad Zarif said Thursday that reported attacks on two tankers off the Iranian coast just as Japan's prime minister held Tehran talks was more than suspicious."Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while PM @AbeShinzo was meeting with Ayatollah @khamenei_ir for extensive and friendly talks. Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning," Zarif tweeted. (AFP) CPS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos