Iran sticking to nuclear deal conditions: IAEA

Vienna, Nov 12 (AFP) Iran has been abiding by the terms of its nuclear deal with global powers, the latest report from the UN atomic watchdog indicated Monday, days after fresh US sanctions hit the country.The International Atomic Energy Agency's latest report showed that as of early November, Iran had been complying with the restrictions to its nuclear programme laid down in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.Sweeping new American sanctions against Iran, which came into effect on 5 November, have raised fears about whether the deal can survive.