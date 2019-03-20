scorecardresearch
Irani accuses Priyanka of insulting Lal Bahadur Shastri

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) BJP leader Smriti Irani Wednesday accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of "insulting" Lal Bahadur Shastri as a purported video showed the Congress leader garlanding a bust of the former prime minister during her tour in Uttar Pradesh with the garland she had worn. Union minister Irani wrote a limerick in a Hindi dialect to take a dig at the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern UP. In her "arrogance", she chose a used garland, clapped, waved her hands and left after insulting Shastri, Irani tweeted, tagging the video. The BJP leader also took a dig at the Congress over a woman's accusation that the opposition party's workers behaved inappropriately with her. It shows real values of the Congress, Irani alleged. Wrapping up her three-day tour of Uttar Pradesh in Prime minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi constituency, Priyanka called the coming Lok Sabha elections a "new freedom struggle". PTI KR SMN

