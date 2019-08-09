Irani discusses with Goa CM schemes for welfare of women, children

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Union Minister Smriti Irani met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday and discussed with him the progress of various schemes for welfare of women and children being implemented in the state.In a tweet, the Women and Child Development minister said she discussed with Sawant the progress of Poshan Abhiyaan and other schemes for women and child development."Met Chief Minister of Goa @DrPramodPSawant & Minister @visrane (Vishwajit Rane) to discuss progress of POSHAN Abhiyaan & other @MinistryWCD initiatives in the state," she wrote on the microblogging site. Sawant also tweeted, "Had a good meeting with Smt. @smritiirani ji, Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, today in Porvorim, Goa. Our discussion was focused towards implementing schemes and facilities for women and child health care." PTI UZM NSDNSD