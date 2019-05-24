Irani, Gambhir, Prasad, Chakraborty among first-time LS poll winners

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani, sufi singer Hans Raj Hans and Bengali actresses Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi were among the prominent candidates who won the Lok Sabha polls for the first time.Irani proved herself to be a giant-killer as she dethroned Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by a margin of 55,120 votes, while controversial BJP candidate from Bhopal and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur defeated Congress' bigwig Digvijay Singh to register her maiden win in a general election.Gambhir, who was contesting from East Delhi, trounced Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by a margin of over 3.91 lakh, according to poll results data shared by the Election Commission on Thursday. Prasad, Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP, who was in the fray from Patna Sahib seat in Bihar, defeated sitting MP and Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha by a margin of over 2.84 lakh, registering his first victory in a general election. In the national capital, where the BJP made a clean sweep of the seven seats, BJP's North West Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans pipped AAP's Gugan Singh by a huge margin of over 5.55 lakh votes.But, it wasn't just BJP candidates who scored their first-ever win in the Lok Sabha election, as Congress, DMK and TMC candidates too defeated their rivals to secure a berth in Parliament.In Tamil Nadu, DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi scripted a win, defeating her BJP rival by over 3.47 lakh in Thoothukkudi constituency.In Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul won his first Lok Sabha poll, defeating his BJP rival by 37,536 votes.In Bengal, actress Mimi Chakraborty scripted a maiden triumph on a TMC ticket in the Lok Sabha polls over Anupam Hazra of the BJP by a margin of over 2.95 lakh votes in Jadhavpur constituency.Another actress and TMC candidate from Basirhat Nusrat Jahan Ruhi trounced Sayantan Basu of the BJP by a margin of over 3.50 lakh.West Bengal unit chief of the BJP Dilip Ghosh also registered a win over TMC's Manas Ranjan Bhunia by a margin of 88,952 votes. In Punjab's Gurdaspur, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol defeated Congress heavyweight and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar with a margin of 82,459 votes. Besides, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Satydev Pachauri, who had unsuccessfully fought the 2004 election, won the Kanpur seat with a margin of over 1.55 lakh, defeating Congress' Sriprakash Jaiswal, who had won over Pachauri in 2004. BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Keshari Devi Patel also registered their maiden win in the Lok Sabha election from Allahabad and Phulpur seats, respectively. Among other winners were LJP chief Ramvilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Kumar Paras who won from reserved seat of Hajipur in north Bihar while BJP's Tejasvi Surya triumphed over his Congress rival in Bangalore South. PTI KND SNESNE